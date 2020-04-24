Next week eight charter flights for the Moldovan citizens are scheduled
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration reports that another 1,440 Moldovan citizens, included in the waiting lists of diplomatic missions and consular posts, will return to their homeland over the next week.
According to the press service of the department, charter flights to Moldova from Milan, Paris, Istanbul, Larnaca, Moscow, Dublin, Rome and London will be carried out from April 27 to May 3. Priority was given to children, students and people in difficult situations.
MFAEI urges citizens to get information of charter flights on the official websites of the Civil Aviation Authority (www.caa.md), the government (www.gov.md), the embassy or consulate of the Republic of Moldova in the respective country.
