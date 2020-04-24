Igor Dodon said that the presidential election would be held this fall, and that citizens would elect the Head of State by direct vote - as provided by law.



“It’s too early to talk about what will happen in the fall. I can say that the elections will be held from October 23 to November 23. The presidential election will be held according to current procedures, that is, by direct voting of citizens,” said Igor Dodon.



The President emphasized that the decision on whether he would participate in the elections was not yet made. Igor Dodon also said that all efforts at the moment should be aimed at improving the lives of citizens and overcoming the consequences of the economic and epidemiological crisis.