Deputies approved the bill on business support. The document was developed by the government and presented to parliamentarians by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.



Among the proposed measures is the simplification of access to loans from May 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020. Also, VAT payers are entitled to a refund for future periods. Within the framework of the proposed program, sectors such as agriculture, processing industry, transport and telecommunications will receive 1 billion lei. At the same time, the VAT rate is reduced from 20 to 15% for HoReCa.



The document also provides for amendments to the law on the support fund for the population. The latter will be supplemented by two types of fees - for portability and airport charges.