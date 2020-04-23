Ministry of Health: 148 new cases of COVID-19 infection
Today, April 23, Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu announced 148 new cases of coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 792 tests were conducted.
The total number of infected in the Republic of Moldova amounted to 2,926 people.
79 people died.
661 patients were completely cured of the dangerous infection.
Опубликовано: 18:05 23/04/2020
