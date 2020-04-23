President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America Derek Hogan.



“We discussed a wide range of issues related to strengthening the bilateral strategic dialogue, including problems in the field of economics, social development and major reforms. I thanked the leadership of the United States for the timely assistance to our country in the fight against the spread of coronavirus and expressed confidence that the pandemic crisis could only be overcome by joint efforts”, the President said.



