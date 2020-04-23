Parliament approved an agreement on the allocation of loans from the Russian Federation and the IMF. 56 deputies from PSRM and PDM factions, as well as independent MP Alexander Oleinik, voted for the Russian loan of 200 million euros that will go to Moldova in two tranches. Its rate is 2%.



For the IMF loan of $234 million, 85 deputies voted.



It consists of about $156 million at a rate of 1.5% and $78 million at zero rate.



According to Prime Minister Ion Chicu, who represented projects in parliament, credit funds will be used to finance the needs of the budget of our country, including the implementation of investment projects.