The authorities are developing a plan that will clearly indicate the stages of exit from the crisis. This was announced by the President of Moldova, Igor Dodon, following a meeting of the Unified Command Center.



“We are talking about the resumption of activities in some areas where work has been discontinued. The first stage can begin on April 27, the second on May 15, then on June 1, that is, once every two weeks, depending on the results that we will have. This does not mean relaxation, but return of certain areas to the normal activities. We will assess the situation at each stage, and if the number of cases grows, we will have to return to some restrictions”, the Head of State explained.



Igor Dodon said that the decision on the first stage would be made already this week, on Friday evening.