President Igor Dodon: Mass testing of citizens in the foci of the spread of coronavirus has begun


In Moldova, mass testing of citizens in foci of coronavirus infection has begun. The Head of State said that the country had enough tests to detect infected people.

In the following days, the number of tests performed will increase. We have reserves of 100 thousand tests, and we can move on to mass inspections at the foci of infection,” said Igor Dodon.

The head of the Ministry of Health, Viorica Dumbraveanu, added that mass testing was carried out for two days, first of all, at the medical institutions employees.

Also, in the coming days, a COVID-19 detection laboratory in Cahul will start operating.


Опубликовано: 18:21 22/04/2020

