URGENT! 164 new cases of COVID-19 infection


Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu presented data on the situation with COVID-19 in Moldova on April 22 - 164 new cases of coronavirus infection. Of these, five cases were imported, 159 are of local infection.

In total, over the past day, 696 tests were performed to detect infection.

The Ministry of Health urged citizens to comply with the requirements of doctors and authorities, and in case of symptoms of coronavirus, urgently contact a family doctor or call 112.


Опубликовано: 18:18 22/04/2020

