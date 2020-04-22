Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The Ministry of Health presented a forecast on situation with COVID-19 in May


Even if citizens follow all the necessary preventive measures, by May 19, there may be 5,635 patients with coronavirus in the country. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.

At the moment there are 2,614 people with confirmed COVID-19 in Moldova.

According to Dumbraveanu, this proves that the authorities manage to keep the situation under control and the previously taken measures have a positive effect, Sputnik writes.


