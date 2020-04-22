Even if citizens follow all the necessary preventive measures, by May 19, there may be 5,635 patients with coronavirus in the country. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu.



At the moment there are 2,614 people with confirmed COVID-19 in Moldova.



According to Dumbraveanu, this proves that the authorities manage to keep the situation under control and the previously taken measures have a positive effect, Sputnik writes.