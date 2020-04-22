The European Union decided to allocate 100 million euros to the Moldovan budget. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu on his page in the social network.



“Good news from the European Union. After the Russian Federation the IMF and the EU decided to provide the budget of the Republic of Moldova with an important amount of 100 million euros”, he said.



Chicu emphasized that when this money arrives in the country, it will be proposed to send it to equip the hospitals in Moldova with modern equipment.

