“Yom haShoa is the day when the whole world honors the memory of six million Jews killed by the German Nazis and their accomplices during the Holocaust.



The tragedy of the Jewish people also affected the territory of our republic, which during the war years was occupied by the German and Romanian troops, who, according to various sources, eliminated from 300 to 370 thousand Jews.



Today in Moldova, representatives of dozens of different ethnic groups coexist peacefully. And we must make every effort so that mutual respect, equality and friendship between the ethnic groups living here strengthen day by day.



The Holocaust is a terrible but important lesson for all of humanity, proving to us the importance of maintaining peace and harmony.



We remember! And never again!” - MP from PSRM Nikita Tsurcan wrote on the social network.