Loan agreements with the Russian Federation and the International Monetary Fund were approved at today's government meeting. The agreements will be submitted to parliament for approval.



According to documents, Moldova will receive loans of 200 million euros from the Russian Federation and 233.9 million dollars from the IMF.



“Resources from the Russian loan and the IMF loan, which in total exceed 8 billion lei, are absolutely necessary to maintain the financial and budgetary viability of the Republic of Moldova. Any financing attracted from outside on conditions favorable to the RM is for the benefit of citizens. There can be no place for politics, just as there should be no politics in the fight against this virus,” said Ion Chicu at the government meeting.