Ion Chicu: IMF loan will be aimed at budget support


The IMF urgent loan in the amount of $235 million will be directed to the budget support, announced Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

According to him, in March, the government turned to the IMF for funds to cover the urgent needs of the balance of payments that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the Cabinet, at which the IMF loan will be approved, is planned for today. Then the document will be sent to parliament.

Ion Chicu expressed hope that hearings on this topic would be held this week, and MPs would approve the agreement


Опубликовано: 10:14 21/04/2020

