COVID-19: 505 people recovered


Over the past day, 27 more patients who were previously diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus were discharged from hospitals. Thus, the number of completely cured of COVID-19 reached 505 people. This was announced today by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Moldovan doctors conducted 11,962 tests to detect COVID-19. In 2,548, the infection was confirmed. 195 patients are in serious condition.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Moldova, 70 deaths have been registered.

The quarantine regime was introduced in six settlements - the villages of Talmaza and Karakhasan of the Stefan-Vody district, the village of Brynzeni of the Edinets district, as well as in Glodeni, Stefan-Voda and Soroca.


Опубликовано: 10:10 21/04/2020

