Forecasters announced a “yellow code” of danger, valid until April 23 throughout the country.



In the night and morning hours, frosts are expected from minus one to minus four degrees C.



Today, April 20, variable cloud cover is expected in Moldova. In the south of the country will be short rains. The wind is northwest, light to moderate.



In Chisinau, in the afternoon, the thermometer columns will show +15° С, and at night the air temperature will drop to +5° С.