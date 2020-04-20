Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Самолет из Китая с гуманитарным грузом прибыл в Кишинев (ВИДЕО)
 

“Yellow code” of danger due to frosts declared in Moldova


Forecasters announced a “yellow code” of danger, valid until April 23 throughout the country.

In the night and morning hours, frosts are expected from minus one to minus four degrees C.

Today, April 20, variable cloud cover is expected in Moldova. In the south of the country will be short rains. The wind is northwest, light to moderate.

In Chisinau, in the afternoon, the thermometer columns will show +15° С, and at night the air temperature will drop to +5° С.


Опубликовано: 16:00 20/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Weather forecasters announced a new “yellow code” in Moldova due to frosts
  • A new “yellow code” announced in Moldova
  • Moldova is waiting for frosts up to -15 degrees C
  • Frosts are expected in Moldova again
  • Strong wind is expected in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV