Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Самолет из Китая с гуманитарным грузом прибыл в Кишинев (ВИДЕО)
 

The National Bank informed on the exchange rate on Tuesday: the dollar is growing


Today, April 20, the same exchange rate as on Friday and the weekend are actual. The values will change tomorrow, April 21.

The dollar will add six bans and will cost 17 lei 77 bans. The euro price will be 19 lei 26 bans. The Russian ruble will add 1 ban and will cost 24 bans. The price of the Romanian leu will remain the same - 3 lei 98 bans, and the Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 65 bans.


Опубликовано: 10:11 20/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The exchange rate of the euro and the dollar is growing against the leu
  • The National Bank informed about the exchange rate for Christmas
  • Euro and dollar rise against leu
  • What will the dollar and euro rates on Tuesday
  • The National Bank informed about the exchange rate on March 8 and the weeke ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV