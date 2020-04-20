Today, April 20, the same exchange rate as on Friday and the weekend are actual. The values will change tomorrow, April 21.



The dollar will add six bans and will cost 17 lei 77 bans. The euro price will be 19 lei 26 bans. The Russian ruble will add 1 ban and will cost 24 bans. The price of the Romanian leu will remain the same - 3 lei 98 bans, and the Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 65 bans.