The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, together with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Moldova, Zhang Yinghong, took part in the ceremony of accepting the medical cargo purchased by Moldova in the People's Republic of China to better manage the crisis situation with the COVID pandemic -19.A consignment of goods weighing more than 50 tons was purchased partly by the authorities of the country, partly through donations from many companies of our country, individuals in the country and from the diaspora, international organizations such as UNICEF Moldova, Orange Moldova, Moldretail Grup LLC, Jewish Community of Moldova, Kaufland Moldova, Moldova-China Economic Cooperation Association and the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in China, Hefei Kadian, Interwine and Poly Grup Chinese companies, City Hall of Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, etc.The purchased batch of goods includes more than 80 thousand tests to detect the COVID-19 virus, more than 80 thousand sets of the second component for testing, over 280 thousand respirators KN-95, more than 600 thousand pairs of medical gloves, 50 thousand suction tubes, thousands of protective screens and glasses, overalls, infrared thermometers and other items of protection.," said President Igor Dodon.Recall that the AN-124-100 aircraft for the delivery of humanitarian aid was provided free of charge by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin at the personal request of the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.