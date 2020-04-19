66 more people were discharged from hospitals. In total, the number of cured of coronavirus is 457, the Ministry of Health reports.



At the same time, another death was recorded from the complications caused by COVID-19 - a 55-year-old man from Balti, who was delivered on April 17 to the Emergency Hospital in critical condition. He had a number of chronic diseases. Thus, the number of deaths is 61.



200 patients are currently in serious condition, 525 in average. 17 people are connected to ventilators.