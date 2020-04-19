"Dear Christians! Dear compatriots!



The bright holiday of Easter has a special place in the life of each of us. This is a truly unity day of the family. All these years, many of our compatriots have traveled hundreds and thousands of kilometers to return to their homeland and, finally, hug their loved ones. We all gathered at the festive table, and, observing traditions, congratulated each other on the Resurrection of Christ, wishing peace and good to those who are dear to us.



Unfortunately, the disaster that came to our homes changed the way of life familiar to us. For our own safety, we are forced to refuse to attend churches on Easter night. Due to the borders closed in many countries, not all of our fellow citizens will be able to enjoy this long-awaited meeting this year. The current situation forces us all to reconsider our plans, because the main thing now is concern for loved ones.



I assure you, all these restrictions are temporary! We have already come a long way, and, among other things, thanks to your responsibility and strict observance of the measures taken, today we can talk about positive dynamics. The daily increase in patients with coronavirus in our country is much less than in the most optimistic scenario compiled by specialists for Moldova. And this means that we are moving in the right direction.



I am sure that very soon we will be able to return to our usual life, go to the streets, and hug our loved ones. There are only a few steps left before our common victory, and we will definitely do it together!



On these bright days, I wish your families, all your close ones health, strength and courage. Appreciate and take care of those who are near. And may God help us all!



Christ is risen!"

