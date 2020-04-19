According to information published in the Telegram channel of MP Bogdan Tsyrdea, China sent a new batch of humanitarian aid to Moldova to fight coronavirus.



The AN-124 transport plane for the humanitarian aid delivery was provided free of charge by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the personal request of the President of Moldova Igor Dodon.



“Departed at 3.23 night. At 9.20 will be in Novosibirsk. Well, then - Chisinau. It will arrive either tonight or tomorrow morning,” said Socialist MP Bogdan Tsyrdea.