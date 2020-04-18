Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Пациент с подозрением на COVID-19 сбежал из медцентра
 

Urgent! 114 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, 726 coronavirus detection samples were processed. 114 of them showed a positive result. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Of the new cases, only one was brought into the country - from the Russian Federation. The rest are local: 40 in Edinets, 14 in Chisinau, 8 in Balti and Causeni, 5 in Orhei, Soroca and Transnistria, etc.

Coronavirus was detected in 2,282 citizens of the Republic of Moldova. Unfortunately, we have 57 deaths. In this regard, I want to express my condolences to the relatives of the victims. But there is good news - almost 400 people have recovered. This means that the angels in white coats cope, despite all the difficulties, with this pandemic. I want to thank everyone who is on the first line,” said at the briefing Igor Dodon.


Опубликовано: 17:30 18/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Urgent! 110 new cases of coronavirus confirmed
  • Urgent! Another 55 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total numb ...
  • Urgent! 112 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed. Total number in M ...
  • URGENT! Six more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Moldova
  • Another nine people in Moldova recovered from coronavirus










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV