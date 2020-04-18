Today, 726 coronavirus detection samples were processed. 114 of them showed a positive result. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.



Of the new cases, only one was brought into the country - from the Russian Federation. The rest are local: 40 in Edinets, 14 in Chisinau, 8 in Balti and Causeni, 5 in Orhei, Soroca and Transnistria, etc.



“Coronavirus was detected in 2,282 citizens of the Republic of Moldova. Unfortunately, we have 57 deaths. In this regard, I want to express my condolences to the relatives of the victims. But there is good news - almost 400 people have recovered. This means that the angels in white coats cope, despite all the difficulties, with this pandemic. I want to thank everyone who is on the first line,” said at the briefing Igor Dodon.