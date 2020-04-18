Moldovan MP from the Party of Socialists faction Vladimir Golovatiuk drew attention to this in his speech on the social networks.



Yesterday, on April 17, an Agreement was signed between the Government of the Republic of Moldova and the Government of the Russian Federation on a loan of €200 million to the Government of the Republic of Moldova to support the budget.



The same day the IMF Board of Directors approved allocation of a $235 million loan to the Republic of Moldova to support the budget.



"Dear friends! This is fundamentally important both from financial, political points of view, and, if you want, from a geopolitical point of view!!!



Firstly, thanks to this support, in conditions of a forced reduction of budget revenues by more than 6 billion lei, we will be able not only to NOT CUT the budget expenditures, but to INCREASE it by more than 2 billion lei.



The forced increase in the budget deficit by 8.5 billion lei will be FULLY funded by these two loans!!!



Secondly, the almost simultaneous decision on the allocation of loans from the Government of the Russian Federation and from the IMF is the result of the balanced foreign policy declared by President Dodon for more than two years and carried out by the Government of Chicu in reality”, he noted.