The Head of State urged citizens to be humble and stay at home during this difficult time, thus showing love for their neighbors, love for the Christian faith.



“For our people, Christian faith is the basis of life and traditions. My family follows all the great religious holidays and customs. For me, as for you, this period of pandemic, quarantine and restrictions is painful. The global crisis provoked by the coronavirus does not allow us to fully celebrate Easter. This prevents us from visiting churches, cemeteries, meeting with relatives, to “clink” with colored eggs and to glorify the Resurrection of Jesus Christ together. In this difficult time, we must be humble and stay at home, showing love for our neighbors, and the Christian faith.



My dear comptriots, let us share the joyous gospel message about the Resurrection of Christ with everyone around us on these bright Easter holidays. Let's give our love, care and attention to our loved ones, help those who need our help and comfort! Health to all, warmth and a bright Easter holiday! God bless Moldova!” - noted Igor Dodon.



