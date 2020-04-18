In accordance with the agreements reached in December 2019 between the Presidents of Moldova and Russia Igor Dodon and Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Moldova to the Russian Federation Andrei Negutsa signed an Agreement with the leadership of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation on lending to the Republic of Moldova.



The document provides for the allocation of the first tranche of a loan in the amount of 200 million euros.



“This is the first concrete financial assistance that our country receives from the foreign partners during the crisis. The funds will be directed to the state budget of Moldova for the needs of the country, including financing of infrastructure projects.



I sincerely thank the Russian partners and personally the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin for the assistance provided to the Republic of Moldova during the period of urgent need," said President of Moldova Igor Dodon.