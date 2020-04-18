Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Пациент с подозрением на COVID-19 сбежал из медцентра
 

On Friday, another 115 people who recovered from coronavirus were discharged from hospitals!


On the eve 115 people who had recovered from coronavirus were discharged from medical institutions. Repeated tests no longer revealed COVID-19 at them.

It is a record for the number of patients discharged per day. Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. The total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus is 391.


Опубликовано: 10:08 18/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • COVID-19 data for April 16: A record number of patients - 64 people - was d ...
  • The number of patients treated from coronavirus in Moldova continues to gro ...
  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 75
  • In Moldova, two kids were cured of coronavirus and discharged from the hosp ...
  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus rose to 37










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV