On Friday, another 115 people who recovered from coronavirus were discharged from hospitals!
On the eve 115 people who had recovered from coronavirus were discharged from medical institutions. Repeated tests no longer revealed COVID-19 at them.
It is a record for the number of patients discharged per day. Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. The total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus is 391.
It is a record for the number of patients discharged per day. Information at a press briefing was presented by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu. The total number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus is 391.
Опубликовано: 10:08 18/04/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: