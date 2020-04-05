According to the President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, our republic will step by step go out of the situation related to the coronavirus.



In the framework of the new issue, “The President Answers,” the Moldovan Head of State spoke about four stages.



Stage 1: if the positive trend continues until the end of next week, then the country's authorities can decide to remove restrictions on a number of types of economic activity.



Stage 2: completion of the emergency mode itself, which was pointed by parliament at May 15.



Stage 3: removal of restrictions on attendance at the educational institutions.



Stage 4: when the authorities see that there are no risks, restrictions on holding mass events will be lifted.