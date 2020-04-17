The government increased social spending by 1.14 billion lei. These funds are provided for in the bill on amendments to the state budget, which is to be voted in parliament.



Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase the amount of the Fund for the unemployed by 168 million lei. The budget of the National Employment Agency will be replenished by 10 million lei. It was also decided to increase the amount for the payment of social assistance by 40% - this is additional 200 million lei.



“These measures mean additional costs in the amount of 1.14 billion lei,” said Minister of Finance Sergey Pushkutsa.



Recall, according to the decision of the Commission for Emergency Situations, citizens who have lost their jobs will receive unemployment benefits in the amount of 2,775 lei. It will also be paid to those who returned from abroad.