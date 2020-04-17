Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Пациент с подозрением на COVID-19 сбежал из медцентра
 

Turkey helps Moldova fight with coronavirus


The government decided to start negotiations on signing an agreement between Moldova and Turkey on the humanitarian aid, containing medical equipment and disinfectants allocation to our country. According to the document, Moldova will receive 30 thousand medical masks, 10 thousand protective overalls, five thousand protective glasses, 10 thousand pairs of gloves and one ton of disinfectants.

The agreement is planned to be signed for an indefinite period. It will enter into force upon signature. The Ministry of Health believes that this agreement will allow Moldova to deal more effectively with the spread of coronavirus and provide the medical staff with the necessary equipment.


Опубликовано: 15:44 17/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The government will purchase 500 thousand respirators and 200 thousand prot ...
  • Switzerland will donate to Moldova masks, gloves and disinfectants
  • Igor Dodon had a telephone conversation with Recep Erdogan
  • Another batch of aid from China will arrive in Moldova
  • Igor Dodon thanked the Chinese authorities for humanitarian assistance










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV