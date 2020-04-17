The government decided to start negotiations on signing an agreement between Moldova and Turkey on the humanitarian aid, containing medical equipment and disinfectants allocation to our country. According to the document, Moldova will receive 30 thousand medical masks, 10 thousand protective overalls, five thousand protective glasses, 10 thousand pairs of gloves and one ton of disinfectants.



The agreement is planned to be signed for an indefinite period. It will enter into force upon signature. The Ministry of Health believes that this agreement will allow Moldova to deal more effectively with the spread of coronavirus and provide the medical staff with the necessary equipment.