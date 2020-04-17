Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
After the end of the emergency period, mass events will be banned for several months


Mass events will be banned for several months after the lifting of the state of emergency. This was stated by Head of State Igor Dodon during the weekly program "The President Answers."

Even if the state of emergency is lifted, the ban on organizing mass events will last a few more months. This is happening all over the world,” explained Igor Dodon.

Recall that Germany and Austria intend to limit holding of public events until August 31, 2020.


