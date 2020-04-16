Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
URGENT! 105 new cases of COVID-19 infection


Today, 105 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been reported. This was announced during a briefing by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

The total number of cases in Moldova is 2,154 people.

In total, 640 tests have been conducted over the past day. 265 people fully recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has increased. Over the past day, seven deaths from complications caused by infection were recorded. The total number of victims reached 53 people.

135 patients with mild coronavirus infection are treated at home.


Опубликовано: 17:46 16/04/2020

