Today Igor Dodon had a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova, Qüdsi Dursun oğlu Osmanov, on his initiative.



The parties discussed a number of issues related to the development of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on pandemic that affected the world. The Azerbaijani ambassador noted that he was closely following the actions of the leadership of our country, and praised the measures taken by the authorities in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.



In this context, the head of the diplomatic mission reported that during this difficult time, the Azerbaijani diaspora stood close to the Moldovan people and was ready to support the authorities of our country in implementing social projects launched by the President of the Republic of Moldova.



Igor Dodon thanked the Azerbaijani side for openness and solidarity and emphasized that this crisis, which all mankind encountered, could only be overcome through joint efforts.

