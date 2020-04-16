Residents of Moldova believe that doctors, President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu are best at coping with the crisis caused by the new type of coronavirus. This is evidenced by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by IDIS Viitorul.



Respondents were asked to answer the question: who of the representatives of the authorities acts best in the crisis situation? 17.7% replied that these were doctors, President Igor Dodon with 10.4% was in the second place, followed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu - 10.2%.



Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu was noted in 8.9% of cases. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and local public authorities - 3.6%, opposition actions were evaluated only by 2.3% of respondents, parliament - 1.6%, Commission on emergency situations - 0.6%. 34.8% could not decide on the answer.



The survey was conducted by telephone from March 31 to April 12. The sample was 1,104 people.