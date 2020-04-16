Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
POLL: PSRM will get majority in parliamentary elections


If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, 41.6% of voters would vote for the PSRM. Also, according to a public opinion poll, five political parties will go to parliament.

PDS is in the second place with 21.2%, followed by PDM - 7.8%.

At the same time, the survey data indicate that PCRM will gain 6.8%, and Platform DA - 5%. The mandates of the deputies are as follows: PSRM - 52, PDS - 26, PDM - 10, PCRM - 7, and "Platform DA" - 6.

The survey was conducted over the phone from March 31 to April 12. The sample embraced 1,104 people.


