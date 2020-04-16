All patients had chronic diseases. According to the Ministry of Health, a 63-year-old woman from Chisinau, a 63-year-old resident of Orheev, a 46-year-old man from Glodeni, a 68-year-old woman from Falesti and a 73-year-old man from Cahul died.



Three of them were delivered in serious condition to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, and two received treatment in the regional hospitals of Glodeni and Cahul. Unfortunately, due to chronic diseases and complications caused by COVID-19, they could not be saved.



Thus, the number of deaths is 51. 235 people have been cured.