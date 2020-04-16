Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
IMF will consider allocation of urgent loan to Moldova


The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund will consider tomorrow the issue of allocation of an urgent loan to Moldova. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu.

According to the head of the Cabinet, about 4 billion lei from the IMF, should go to the state budget by the end of April. Chicu also said that this week Moldova and Russia would sign an agreement on the allocation of financial resources in the amount of 4 billion lei.

Ion Chicu said that due to the epidemic of the coronavirus, the revenues of the state treasury were halved since imports have been reduced and taxes are not received.


16/04/2020

