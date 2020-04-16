Yesterday, on April 15, a record number of patients in whom the coronavirus was previously detected – 64 - were discharged from medical institutions. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.



Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cured in Moldova is 235.



To date, 2,049 cases of a new type of coronavirus have been registered in our country.



In the country's laboratories, 9,208 tests were carried out.



The death toll is 47.