COVID-19 data for April 16: A record number of patients - 64 people - was discharged


Yesterday, on April 15, a record number of patients in whom the coronavirus was previously detected – 64 - were discharged from medical institutions. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cured in Moldova is 235.

To date, 2,049 cases of a new type of coronavirus have been registered in our country.

In the country's laboratories, 9,208 tests were carried out.

The death toll is 47.


Опубликовано: 10:40 16/04/2020

