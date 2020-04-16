COVID-19 data for April 16: A record number of patients - 64 people - was discharged
Yesterday, on April 15, a record number of patients in whom the coronavirus was previously detected – 64 - were discharged from medical institutions. This was announced at a press briefing by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cured in Moldova is 235.
To date, 2,049 cases of a new type of coronavirus have been registered in our country.
In the country's laboratories, 9,208 tests were carried out.
The death toll is 47.
Опубликовано: 10:40 16/04/2020
