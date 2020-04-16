Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Президент: Молдова может получить 200 млн евро от России уже на следующей неделе
 

Thursday exchange rate: Leu continues its growing


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on Thursday, April 16.

The US dollar will fall in price by another 10 bans. Its price today will be 17 lei 75 bans. The euro has minus 17 bans. Today it will cost 19 lei 36 bans. Romanian leu will lose four bans. Its price will be 4 lei exactly. The Russian ruble rate is 23 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will not change - 65 bans per unit.


Опубликовано: 09:24 16/04/2020

