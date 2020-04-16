The Commission for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Moldova has approved a schedule of new flights for the Moldovan citizens who are abroad and want to get home.



Thus, the following flights will be carried out from April 20 to 26: London-Chisinau; Paris-Chisinau; Nice Chisinau; Milan - Chisinau; Moscow-Chisinau (2 flights); Barcelona-Chisinau.



Flights scheduled for April 27 - May 3: London-Chisinau; Paris-Chisinau; Rome Chisinau; Milan-Chisinau; Moscow-Chisinau; Istanbul-Chisinau; Dublin-Chisinau. In addition, a bus of the company AGU BELTRANSSPETAVTO UD PREZIDENTA RB will go on the route Minsk-Chisinau-Minsk.