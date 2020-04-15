According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu, over the past 24 hours, 115 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova.



Thus, the total number of infected is 2,049 people. Of these, 135 undergo treatment at home in connection with a mild form of the disease.



It is also reported on 44 deaths due to complications caused by the dangerous infection.



The number of cured reached 171 people.