Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Молдова может получить 200 млн евро от России уже на следующей неделе
 

Urgent! 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Moldova


According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu, over the past 24 hours, 115 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moldova.

Thus, the total number of infected is 2,049 people. Of these, 135 undergo treatment at home in connection with a mild form of the disease.

It is also reported on 44 deaths due to complications caused by the dangerous infection.

The number of cured reached 171 people.


Опубликовано: 17:40 15/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ministry of Health: 17 new cases of coronavirus infection
  • COVID-19: 91 new cases of infection in Moldova
  • COVID-19: In Moldova, 101 new cases of infection
  • March 30: 35 new cases of COVID-19
  • 122 new cases of infection. Total number reached 1,560 people










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV