Igor Dodon held a working meeting with the Bashkan of the Gagauz autonomy, Irina Vlakh. The parties discussed the socio-economic life of the region, including measures taken by local authorities to prevent the spread of the virus and to combat the pandemic.



“Ms. Vlakh informed me that all actions carried out by the autonomy authorities strictly complied with the decisions of the National Commission for Emergency Situations. To date, in Gagauzia 17 people are infected with coronavirus, and 621 people are under surveillance. The Comrat Hospital with 75 beds is equipped to treat those infected with the virus. Medical personnel have all the necessary protective equipment. The population is informed about the risks and consequences of violating the restrictive measures introduced during the state of emergency. According to Bashkan, the situation in autonomy is under control”, the President said following the meeting on his page on the social network.