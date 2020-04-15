Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Молдова может получить 200 млн евро от России уже на следующей неделе
 

The President held a meeting on the organization of events in honor of Victory Day


President Igor Dodon convened a working meeting on the organization and holding events in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

During the meeting, it was decided to carry out previously planned actions: restoration of memorial complexes, restoring cleanliness and order in military cemeteries, visits to veterans, laying wreaths at the memorial by the country's top leadership on May 9.

At the same time, based on the crisis situation, the meeting participants unanimously decided that such mass events as the Victory March - “Immortal Regiment”, a festive concert dedicated to the Victory Day –– to be postponed to August 24, the day Moldova was liberated from Nazi occupation.


Опубликовано: 16:32 15/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Pop stars from Russia will give a concert in Chisinau
  • The Head of State discussed an action plan dedicated to the 75th anniversar ...
  • The President of Moldova discussed with the public coordinating committee ...
  • Igor Dodon held a meeting on preparation of events in honor of the 75th ann ...
  • The President launched events in honor of the 75th anniversary of Moldova l ...










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV