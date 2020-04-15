President Igor Dodon convened a working meeting on the organization and holding events in honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



During the meeting, it was decided to carry out previously planned actions: restoration of memorial complexes, restoring cleanliness and order in military cemeteries, visits to veterans, laying wreaths at the memorial by the country's top leadership on May 9.



At the same time, based on the crisis situation, the meeting participants unanimously decided that such mass events as the Victory March - “Immortal Regiment”, a festive concert dedicated to the Victory Day –– to be postponed to August 24, the day Moldova was liberated from Nazi occupation.