Ministry of Health reports two more deaths from coronavirus
This is a 65-year-old man from Tiraspol and an 86-year-old resident of Balti. Both had chronic illnesses.
Thus, the number of deaths at the moment is 43. The Ministry of Health urges citizens to stay at home, avoid public places and observe personal hygiene rules. The agency recalls that older people and people with chronic diseases are at risk.
Опубликовано: 12:39 15/04/2020
