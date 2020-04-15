The National Museum of Art invites everyone to get acquainted with the exposition through a virtual 3D tour. The site of the institution presents all museum collections with a detailed text description.



The National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History has prepared a virtual trip - you can see petrographic, paleontological, zoological, entomological, botanical, archaeological, numismatic and ethnographic exhibits.



The National Museum of History has launched two digital projects on its Facebook page: Museum Treasures and Natural Exposition - the museum’s heritage is presented in digital format with explanatory texts and a brief description, Sputnik writes.