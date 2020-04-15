Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Museums of Moldova invite to virtual tours


The National Museum of Art invites everyone to get acquainted with the exposition through a virtual 3D tour. The site of the institution presents all museum collections with a detailed text description.

The National Museum of Ethnography and Natural History has prepared a virtual trip - you can see petrographic, paleontological, zoological, entomological, botanical, archaeological, numismatic and ethnographic exhibits.

The National Museum of History has launched two digital projects on its Facebook page: Museum Treasures and Natural Exposition - the museum’s heritage is presented in digital format with explanatory texts and a brief description, Sputnik writes.


Опубликовано: 12:04 15/04/2020

