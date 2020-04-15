Today, the last details were agreed on a loan by the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova agreement provision.



The country's leadership hopes that this agreement will be signed tomorrow. On the Moldovan side, the document will be signed by the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Russia, Andrei Negutsa. This was announced by Igor Dodon as part of the transfer on a private TV channel.



“As soon as we sign the agreement and it is approved by the parliament, 200 million euros will go from Russia to the state budget, and we will decide how we will use it. As for the conditions - we are talking about 2% in euros for 10 years. The agreement should be ratified by the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova”, he said.



Recall that an agreement to provide a loan to Moldova was reached by Igor Dodon and Vladimir Putin at the end of last year. It was assumed that the funds would be directed to the implementation of infrastructure projects in our country.