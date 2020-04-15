Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент: Молдова может получить 200 млн евро от России уже на следующей неделе
 

Ministry of Health: 171 patients recovered from coronavirus


According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu, 171 patients completely cured of the new type of coronavirus.

The number of victims of a dangerous infection has reached 41.

The total number of infected is 1,934 people.

In total, 39 198 citizens are under the supervision of doctors.


Опубликовано: 10:09 15/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Ministry of Health: 22 patients were recognized recovered
  • Ministry of Health: In Moldova 107 patients recovered from COVID-19
  • Another 27 patients recovered from coronavirus
  • In Moldova, seven more patients recovered from coronavirus
  • 25 people more recovered from coronavirus in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV