Ministry of Health: 171 patients recovered from coronavirus
According to the Minister of Health, Labor and Social Protection, Viorica Dumbraveanu, 171 patients completely cured of the new type of coronavirus.
The number of victims of a dangerous infection has reached 41.
The total number of infected is 1,934 people.
In total, 39 198 citizens are under the supervision of doctors.
Опубликовано: 10:09 15/04/2020
