The Eurasian Economic Union will be much less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than the European Union, and the Moldovan President Igor Dodon is a visionary politician who has chosen an effective foreign policy strategy for Moldova. These are just some of the theses from an exclusive interview with the famous political scientist, German international journalist Alexander Rahr, to the ACCENT TV channel.



Because of disunity and lack of mutual assistance, according to Rahr, the EU will be much longer in the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Today there are no allies in this struggle - everyone thinks first of himself, the journalist is sure.



“Now Europe does not, in any case, live by the pan-European spirit, pan-European politics, pan-European rule, but by the spirit of nation-states. The borders are closed between countries, this has not happened for the last 30 years. And inside Western Europe, in general, for my whole life I do not remember such a closure of borders. But closing the borders will remain,” the expert noted.



Alexander Rahr believes that after the epidemic of the coronavirus, Europe will literally have to rebuild. By the end of the year, at best, the borders will be closed, because for a long time people will be afraid that the virus might overrun from neighbors.



“Schengen now simply does not exist. And also there is no authority of the European Union today,” the journalist says.



In these conditions, Rahr is sure, such countries as Moldova should not rely on any specific partners. It is necessary to cooperate with everyone, both with the West and with the East, and at the same time try to open new horizons.



“It is a small hope, that the EU will help a non-EU member, when there is not even money to restore Italy and Spain. Therefore, this strategy, as in recent years, Igor Dodon conducted it, to be friends with everyone and open markets in the East and the West, or with China, was correct,” Alexander Rahr is convinced.



A balanced foreign policy is one of the principles that the President of the Republic of Moldova has consistently adhered to, and in the future this strategy will be justified. Moreover, other countries of the Eastern Partnership should take a closer look at it, Rahr said.



“He is a very far-sighted politician who correctly made, necessary conclusions. Everyone will learn this, what had to be built - this applies to Ukraine and other states, even Georgia, which has bad relations with Russia - relations with the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union,” the political scientist noted.