Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Партия гуманитарного груза из Китая прибудет в Кишинев в конце недели
 

Another batch of aid from China will arrive in Moldova


At the end of this week, another batch of humanitarian aid from China will arrive in Moldova - of 53 tons weight. The cargo will be delivered by plane, provided free of charge for this purpose by the Russian Federation. This was informed at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.

At the end of the week, we are waiting for 80 thousand tests - this is government procurement, more than 280 thousand respirators - this is government procurement, and donations from various partners, more than 600 thousand pairs of gloves, and more than 200 thousand protective shields. Hospitals, doctors are equipped with everything necessary for the next weeks, but at the end of the week, there will be another batch of help from the PRC”, the President said.


Опубликовано: 17:36 14/04/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • The government will purchase 500 thousand respirators and 200 thousand prot ...
  • Over 8 thousand tests for COVID-19 detection delivered to Moldova
  • WHO delivered a new portion of tests for coronavirus detection to Moldova
  • Moldova will purchase from China 100 thousand tests for the coronavirus det ...
  • The President thanked China for helping to combat coronavirus in Moldova










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV