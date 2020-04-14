At the end of this week, another batch of humanitarian aid from China will arrive in Moldova - of 53 tons weight. The cargo will be delivered by plane, provided free of charge for this purpose by the Russian Federation. This was informed at a press briefing by Igor Dodon.



“At the end of the week, we are waiting for 80 thousand tests - this is government procurement, more than 280 thousand respirators - this is government procurement, and donations from various partners, more than 600 thousand pairs of gloves, and more than 200 thousand protective shields. Hospitals, doctors are equipped with everything necessary for the next weeks, but at the end of the week, there will be another batch of help from the PRC”, the President said.