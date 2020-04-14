Urgent! 86 more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, another 86 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
Total in the Republic 1,934 cases of infection with coronavirus are registered.
Опубликовано: 17:32 14/04/2020
