More than 18 million lei were collected in the accounts opened by the Ministry of Finance, to fight the COVID-19 infection. About 13.5 million lei from donations were transferred to the government intervention fund.



By the government decree dated April 10, 5.864 million lei was allocated for the purchase of 51,428 protective suits, as well as for the provision of a lump sum in the amount of 16 thousand lei for 29 beneficiaries from eight medical institutions who contracted COVID-19 infection in the workplace.



The Ministry of Finance has opened three accounts for donations intended to combat the new type of coronavirus - in Moldovan Lei, US dollars and Euros. Donations can also be made through the Mpay State Electronic Payment Service.